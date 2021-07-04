Tropical Storm Elsa weakens and slows, but a tropical storm watch is in effect for South Florida

There was no loss of life or major injuries reported in Barbados after Hurricane Elsa passed through Friday, according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, speaking at a news conference Saturday.

"It could have been far worse, but it was bad enough, and certainly one of the more challenging events we've had to deal with in recent times with respect to climate," the prime minster said.

At least 743 roofs were damaged by the storm, said Kerry Hinds, director of Barbados' emergency management agency. Roger Blackman, the managing director of Barbados Light & Power Company, said power service was fully restored to 65% of customers on the island and he hoped to have 80% of customers back within 48 hours.

Elsa's path toward US coast is less certain

Based on the latest forecast track, Elsa could start bringing winds and rain to the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida by Monday night as a tropical storm. It then could track along Florida's west coast early next week.

The hurricane center forecasts Elsa will bring 2 to 6 inches of rain to portions of the Florida Keys and southern Florida.