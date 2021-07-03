Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Dominican Republic and Haiti, and could threaten Florida next week

Heavy rain is expected in parts of those island nations through Sunday, with 4 to 15 inches possible, perhaps leading to scattered flash flooding and mudslides, according to the NHC.

Cuba and parts of the Cayman Islands would be next, with eastern Cuba maybe getting tropical storm conditions by Sunday. Rainfall of 5 to 15 inches is possible in those areas Sunday and Monday.

Significant flash flooding and mudslides are possible in Cuba, especially across the more mountainous regions.

Though Elsa's center has already passed south of Puerto Rico, its outer bands also will drop rain there Saturday. Rainfall of about 1 to 5 inches is possible there, as are isolated flash flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

Elsa's path toward US coast is less certain

After Sunday, the forecast and Elsa's eventual impacts to the US coast, including Florida, are more uncertain.

Based on the latest forecast track, Elsa could start bringing winds and rain to the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida by Monday night as a tropical storm. It then could track along Florida's west coast early next week.