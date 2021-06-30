Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic and could near the Florida Peninsula by next week

Tropical Storm Elsa is racing toward the WIndward Islands, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall with it. By early next week Elsa will be nearing Florida. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the detailed forecast.

Tropical Storm Elsa is still several days from potentially nearing Florida -- possibly around the site of the deadly condo collapse -- as the third storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to threaten land in the US.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

Elsa strengthened Thursday morning into a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. Around 11 a.m. ET, it was 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and racing west at 28 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados and Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe and Grenada and its dependencies.