Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast

High winds also were battering parts of the region. Tropical-storm-force winds -- at least 39 mph -- extended more than 200 miles from the center, the NHC said.

Whether this system was a tropical storm when it made landfall wasn't clear. The National Hurricane Center simultaneously announced around 4 a.m. CT Saturday that a gulf storm previously called a "potential tropical cyclone" had become Claudette, and also that it was centered inland near Houma, Louisiana.

Residents in the region have prepared over the last couple of days for the storm. In New Orleans, Cara McCarthy was moving her Toyota Prius to higher ground.

"We just never know what's gonna happen. So (we're) just hoping for the best. We've moved out cars, but we can't move our house," McCarthy told CNN affiliate WDSU. "We've got our sandbags ready. We've got our tarp ready and we're just ... hoping for the best."

Storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression this weekend

Claudette is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by Saturday night or early Sunday and become post-tropical on Sunday.