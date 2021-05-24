Tropical Cyclone Yaas will slam into eastern India within 24 hours

At least 45 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to West Bengal, and 52 teams have been deployed to Odisha, tweets from NDRF director general Satya Pradhan state.

Yaas continues to strengthen

Yaas has intensified over the past day over the Bay of Bengal and further intensification is likely, with winds on Tuesday morning near the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane.

The very warm water will fuel more intensification before landfall. Sea surface temperatures are estimated to be as warm as 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern Bay of Bengal.

The storm is also moving into an environment of weaker wind shear, which will allow it to organize and strengthen more. When wind shear is high, it often prevents a cyclone from intensifying and can sometimes cause it to dissipate.

Yaas is expected to make landfall between Paradip and Sagar islands on the north Odisha to West Bengal coasts by midday Wednesday local time. Winds are currently at 120 kph (75 mph) and should remain around this intensity near the time of landfall. This is equivalent to a minimal Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and eastern and central Pacific Oceans.