Trekking 4,000km along the Australian coast -- on a skateboard

"I would just ask them for money for a fund raiser and they'd leave me alone," chuckling as he shares this life hack: "If you ever need anyone to ever leave you alone, ask them for money and they will go!"

He's changed the wheels and bearings on his board numerous times and worn through half a dozen pairs of sneakers along the way, sometimes walking as much as boarding on the upslopes of Australia's Eastern Highland range.

He's won many new admirers for his good-natured tenacity, and he's been interviewed by journalists from as far afield as Germany, Norway, Iceland and Dubai.

Speaking to CNN Sport from a stopover in Townsville, Queensland, Drury explained that the topography he'd experienced was a welcome challenge.

"I'd get bored if the road was flat the entire way. When I started the trip, I hated hills but now I've grown to love them because it gives me a break off the board. And then, you know, I love flying down the hills with my music on! I'm having so much fun doing it."

While detailing the more challenging aspects of the journey, he makes no attempt to sugarcoat the intense heat of the Australian summer, which could easily have scuppered the whole thing.