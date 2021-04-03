Traumatizing details of George Floyd's death were shown in court. Experts weigh in on who should -- and shouldn't -- see them

If someone is really saying "Well, what's the big deal. I don't know why should I care," then maybe they should watch. And if somebody feels it's part of their journey in that process to see this, then OK. But if somebody feels like "No, I don't want to see it because it's going to be painful for me," then I'd say OK with that as well.

And if someone's curious because they want to know about it, then "Fair warning, this could be traumatic for you to watch." But it may be something that's necessary for some people to see to understand what is happening.

It should not be necessary for someone to watch something that's traumatizing, because you don't know what their personal history of trauma is. What is a necessity is to listen, understand and believe.

Michele Cosby: I would encourage any person of color to take emotional inventory of what they can handle. For me as a trauma therapist, I know I dare not watch something that is triggering for me in the middle of my workday when I may not be emotionally resourced to handle it.

I encourage Black people to seek their own support. That could be structured or professional therapy. It can also be seeking out your spiritual leader or talking to loved ones who are seeing and experiencing very similar things.