Traumatized and tired, nurses are quitting due to the pandemic

"It was just frustrating," she told CNN. "The consideration for the staff just wasn't there."

She watched other nurses "jump ship" or find less demanding nursing jobs while she tried to convince herself things would improve. But she noticed that the lack of support from hospital management was taking a toll on her quality of care.

"All you want to do is take care of the patients, and then some patients would be like, 'Is everything OK?'" she said. "That's the worst thing a nurse wants to hear, that you think something is wrong with me, 'cause I want to take care of you."

One night in the summer, while she sat in her car waiting for her night shift to begin, she had an inkling that her fears about her unit accepting Covid-19 patients had come true. She called a nurse on the floor, and sure enough, there were six patients who had tested positive for the virus.

She turned in her resignation that night.