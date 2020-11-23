Toronto begins a four-week lockdown -- its second of the pandemic -- as Covid-19 cases surge

"It is, you know, scary," Ahmed said.

While Toronto and suburb Peel will be on lockdown, surrounding areas will not be. That means city dwellers may feel inclined to go to other areas to freely shop, dine and gather.

"We've agonized over these decisions about the impact on business and so on," Tory said, "but I think the impact will be way less than if we left it and we got into the kind of territory we've seen elsewhere."

Officials hoping for success in second lockdown

The previous lockdown in April was deemed mostly successful in cutting down the number of new cases. But while the case counts were lowered, Dhalla said, the virus was not conquered.

"The case counts started to gradually increase at first and then they started to rise quite quickly," he said, adding that despite new restrictions, cases and deaths continue to grow in Toronto.

"We're in a lot of trouble," the doctor said. "If we had worked a little bit harder in the summer and really built up our capacity to test, to contact trace, to isolate, to support people who need help ... it is possible that we wouldn't be in this situation now."