Top White House Covid official urges Americans to follow expert guidance as pace of vaccines slows

Zients said that despite some mask fatigue, Americans should continue to follow the science when it comes to wearing masks indoors, and wait for new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before changing their habits. Calling the US Food and Drug Administration the "gold standard," he also stressed that the three authorized vaccines in the US are safe and effective and that confidence overall in the vaccines increased after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was temporarily paused.

"We all want to get back to a normal lifestyle," he said. "I think we're on the path to do that, but stay disciplined, and let's take advantage of the new privileges of being vaccinated and not wearing masks outdoors for example, unless you're in a crowded place. And as we all move toward that 70% goal, they'll be more and more advantages to being vaccinated. And if you're not vaccinated, you're not protected."

If booster shots are ultimately needed for the vaccines, the country will have sufficient supply and be ready for that scenario, Zients told Tapper.

"Look, we're going to look to Dr. Fauci, the FDA, as to the timing and the necessity of a booster shot. If boosters are necessary, we'll be ready, as we have been for all contingencies, and we'll have sufficient supply."