Top White House adviser Hicks no longer works at the White House, a previously planned departure

Porter resigned in disgrace after two of his ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic abuse.

Following her departure, she worked as the chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

She was once the recipient of Trump's repeated phone calls, the witness to his angriest moments, and, according to other campaign aides, the person who steamed wrinkles out of his pants. Hicks was also one of the few trusted aides who was often spotted in the White House residence.

But her relationship with Trump shifted dramatically after she left the White House the first time.

While testifying last June, Hicks told lawmakers she has only spoken to Trump between five and 10 times since she left the White House.

However, Hicks remained in close contact with top White House adviser and the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and other top White House aides.

A onetime model, Hicks joined the Trump Organization working in public relations with Ivanka Trump and moved to Trump's presidential campaign early in the race. She remained one of the few aides to follow him from his political beginnings to the White House.