Top US general rejected Trump suggestions military should 'crack skulls' during protests last year, new book claims

"These cities are burning," Miller warned, according to the excerpts.

The comment infuriated Milley, who viewed Miller as not only wrong but out of his lane, Bender writes, noting the Army general who had commanded troops in Iraq and Afghanistan spun around in his seat and pointed a finger directly at Miller.

"Shut the f--k up, Stephen," Milley snapped, according to the excerpts.

'What we have, Mr. President, is a protest'

CNN previously reported that concerns within the Pentagon about Trump's potential to make unpredictable decisions during the campaign and beyond reached a boiling point last September.

While Milley was among those who were particularly distressed about Trump's attacks on senior Pentagon leaders, he was said to be on good terms with the President.

Still, Milley made a concerted effort to stay in Washington as much as possible during those final months. A significant concern for Milley at the time was how to advise Trump if he decided to invoke the Insurrection Act in the wake of civil unrest -- a move that would have military force on the streets against civilians.