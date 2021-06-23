Top US general hits back against 'offensive' Republican criticism and defends Pentagon diversity efforts

"I have gotten 10 times that amount of input, 50 times that amount of input on the other side that have said, hey, we are glad to have had the ability to have a conversation with ourselves and with our leadership, and that's what we need," said Austin.

Gaetz questioned whether Austin was only receiving feedback from subordinates "concerned about criticizing your decision," which led to Austin speculating that the feedback Gaetz was receiving were from people who "are telling you what you want to hear."

"I trust my leadership from top to bottom that they will give me fair and balanced and unvarnished input," Austin said.

The strong responses from Milley and Austin come a week after Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday fired back at Republican members of Congress who criticized his recommendation of the book "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi on a voluntary reading list for Navy sailors.

"What this is really about is trying to paint the United States military, and in this case, the United States Navy, as weak, as woke," Gilday said. "We are not weak."