Top Trump Org executive surrenders to prosecutors ahead of expected criminal indictment

It is rare, according to lawyers who specialize in tax evasion cases, for prosecutors to bring charges solely related to fringe benefits provided by a company, and in recent weeks, lawyers for the Trump Organization met with prosecutors in Vance's office, hoping to persuade them not to bring the case.

"It's outrageous. It's unprecedented. It's never happened before," Trump attorney Ron Fischetti said last week regarding a company being indicted in connection with failing to pay taxes on benefits.

Over the course of the probe, prosecutors have examined a wide array of possible violations, including whether the real-estate company misled lenders and insurers or committed tax fraud, even adding a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, to aid in the expansive inquiry. But in recent months, the focus has narrowed to taxes on benefits.

In particular, it came to center on Trump's longtime lieutenant Weisselberg, a top company executive who has worked for him since 1973.