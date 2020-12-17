Top Trump ally Chris Christie says it's time to accept Biden won the election

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, said Thursday evening it's time to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 election as the President continues to push baseless conspiracy theories that his second term is being stolen.

"Whenever anybody loses an election -- party, an individual -- there is great disappointment. But elections have consequences and this one was clearly won by President-elect Biden by the same margin in the Electoral College that President Trump won four years ago -- by even more, nearly double the popular vote," Christie told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Prime Time."

"This election, there has been no evidence put forward that has shown me as a former prosecutor that there is any fraud that would change the results of the election. It's time for us to accept that defeat. Also, by the way, accept the many victories we had that night. Fourteen new House members, two legislatures at the state level switched, and a governorship flipped to the Republican party."

"We had a great night except at the top of the ticket," he continued. "So we need to accept that and we need to move on."