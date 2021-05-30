Top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee calls Covid-19 origin 'worst cover-up in human history'

A fierce debate has raged over whether the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan or originated in the wild. Initially, prominent scientists publicly derided the so-called lab leak theory -- embraced by then-President Donald Trump and his allies -- as a conspiracy theory, and the intelligence community put out a rare public statement in late April 2020 affirming that it "also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified."

But as early as March 27, 2020, the Defense Intelligence Agency -- which is home to one of the intelligence community's most robust scientific cells -- in a classified assessment reported by Newsweek found that it was possible that the virus had emerged "accidentally" due to "unsafe laboratory practices."

Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, also testified last month that US intelligence agencies still do not know "exactly where, when or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially" in China but remain focused on two primary theories, that "it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident."