Top House Foreign Affairs member calls for sanctions in Tigray after CNN report shows military forces blocking aid

Despite the pressure from the Biden administration, there have been no signs that Eritrean forces plan to leave the Tigray region anytime soon.

Meeks and McCaul wrote to Blinken in March, urging the administration to use its authorities under the Global Magnitsky Act and "impose targeted sanctions swiftly."

In a joint statement Monday, the two lawmakers said they are "deeply concerned by the failure" of Ethiopia and Eritrea to "honor their public commitments to withdraw Eritrean forces from Ethiopia."

"The continued presence of Eritrean forces, who have been credibly implicated in gross violations of human rights in Tigray, is a major impediment to resolving this conflict," they said.

The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights is set to hold a hearing at the end of the month on the "impact of sanctions" in Africa.