Top homicide detective says Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, described Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd as "totally unnecessary." CNN's Omar JImenez reports this comes as prosecutors wrap their first week of testimony.

The Minneapolis Police Department's top homicide detective testified that kneeling on George Floyd's neck after he had been handcuffed was "totally unnecessary," saying that "if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them."

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, head of the homicide division for more than 12 years, testified Friday that Derek Chauvin's actions violated policy by pressing his weight down on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while the man was handcuffed and in a prone position. Police are not trained to kneel on a person's neck, he said.

"Once the person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way," the lieutenant told jurors at Chauvin's murder trial.

"How can that person hurt you?" he asked, adding that "you getting injured is way down." Keeping the person handcuffed and in a prone position "restricts their breathing," he said.

Asked by prosecutor Matthew Frank if he was ever trained to kneel on a person, Zimmerman said no.

"Because if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them," the lieutenant said.

Chauvin at that point raised his head at the defense table and shot a look at Zimmerman.