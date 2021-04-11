Top Black Democrats condemn GOP election bills as grave threat to voting in America

"The whole history in the South of putting together those who are eligible to vote is based upon the practices and the experiences of people based upon their race. So, I would say to anybody, come on, just look at the history. And it's there," he said, adding, "What's on anybody's mind when you say, OK, we are going to deny voting places, we're going to get rid of drop boxes? We know we're going to create long lines. So, now let's make it a crime if you bring someone a bottle of water while they're standing in those long lines? It's not what they intend. It's what the result is."