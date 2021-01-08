Tommy Lasorda, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, has died

Lasorda was known for his unbridled love for the Dodgers. In an interview with CNN in 2013 at Dodger Stadium, Lasorda said simply, "I love this place."

"Sometimes I sit here and I can't believe it. Blue heaven on earth," he said. "I used to say 'Hey, if you want to get to heaven, you gotta go through Dodger Stadium'."

He loved it so much, he said, he wanted to be buried beneath the pitcher's mound -- the position he used to play.

"And when some little ol' left-hander's out there struggling, he'll hear a voice. 'Slow down, son. Concentrate. You can do it. You gotta believe in yourself.' And he'll look around (and say), 'Someone's talking to me! Where? Who's this guy talking to me?' And it'll be Tom Lasorda, underneath that pitching mound," the Hall-of-Famer, a lefty pitcher himself, told CNN.

The tributes are pouring in for the man, whose #2 jersey was retired by the team in 1997.

Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter said, "He was a great ambassador for the team and baseball, a mentor to players and coaches, he always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans and he was a good friend. He will be dearly missed."