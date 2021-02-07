Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers at age 43

New team, no offseason to prepare, no problem.

Tom Brady has taken things to another level not seen before: Winning a Super Bowl at age 43, in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and making history by being part of the first team to appear in a Super Bowl in its home stadium -- and accomplishing all of this in a pandemic.

It's not a movie script -- yet? -- but Brady helped make it reality. Who else could have done that?

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV by a score of 31-9 against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, viewed as the player who will take the torch from Brady one day. This is Tampa Bay's second title, and it caps an NFL season unlike any before it.

Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl, extending the mark for the most by any player. That total is more than any NFL team, as his former team, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six. It was his 10th Super Bowl appearance, also the most of all time.

For the fifth time in his career, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP. His performance Sunday was vintage, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.