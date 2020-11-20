Tofurkys are selling like hotcakes

Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year, with many cutting down the size of the festivities they have planned. Grocery stores are anticipating that some may do more than just host smaller gatherings — they may do away with the turkey altogether.

Tofurky, which has been selling its mock turkey roast since 1995, saw a 22% surge in holiday orders from retailers ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The spike amounted to the largest annual increase in the number of holiday roasts sold since 2015. Made from wheat gluten and tofu and filled with wild rice stuffing, the entree is sold on its own or with plant-based gravy and dairy-free cheesecake.

Over its decades-long history, Tofurky has seen spikes in its sales for different reasons. In 2006, the company saw a large uptick, for example, when mainstream retailers started stocking Tofurky's roasts.

But this year's jump isn't driven by the addition of any large store, according to the company. Instead, higher demand is coming across its retail partners. Tofurky said that demand is so high that it would produce more roasts this year if it could, but production is limited by staffing.