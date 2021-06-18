To some, she's a patriot. To others, a domestic terrorist. How the memory of a woman killed in the Capitol riot got so politicized

He said she'd spent most of her adult life in the military defending the freedom of others to speak their minds.

"I feel like she went to the Capitol because she felt like her voice wasn't being heard," he said.

Michelle Witthoeft bristled at the notion that her daughter was an insurrectionist.

"To have to defend my daughter's patriotism blows my mind, because she loved this country more than anybody I know," she said. "She was there to express her First Amendment right and to answer the call of a still sitting president."

Though she, too, had been a Trump supporter, Michelle Witthoeft said she didn't appreciate the way the former President has behaved in the wake of her daughter's death.

"Donald Trump rallied his troops and Ashli was definitely [one of] his troops," she said. "I think he could have intervened and spoken out on my daughter's behalf just one little iota as much as she touted for him every single day all day long."

She makes no apologies for her daughter's conduct and said she takes comfort in the fact that she was "in her moment" up until the second she was shot.

She called her daughter "a true patriot, in every sense of the word."

"She walked the walk," her mother said. "She didn't just talk the talk."