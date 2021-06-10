'Time to pull the plug': Democratic criticism grows of bipartisan infrastructure talks

But the details still need to be written and face a tough task in winning enough support to become law.

Democratic leaders say they are pursuing Biden's massive infrastructure and social safety net package along both bipartisan and partisan tracks. As the bipartisan talks continue, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is preparing to begin the budget process next month, setting the stage for advancing a bill along straight party lines, something that can only succeed if all 50 Democrats endorse such a process known as reconciliation.

"We are on two tracks: A bipartisan track and a reconciliation track, and both of them are moving forward," Schumer told CNN Thursday.

Yet a number of Democrats say that whatever bipartisan deal moves forward is unlikely to win wide backing within their caucus.

"I think it's been very clear to those negotiators, that we are rooting them on, but that there is no guarantee that you can get 50 Democratic votes for the package they produce," Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut warned.