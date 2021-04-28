Tim Scott's Republican rebuttal comes as his role in policing bill negotiation is also in the spotlight

Bass recently told CNN that lowering the standard is essential to cutting a final deal.

"Because the point is that we have got to hold police officers accountable," Bass said. "Essentially now the standard that's used to prosecute an officer is so high. That's why they're never held to account. So you need to lower it just like you would for anybody."

On Tuesday, Scott declined to say if the group had resolved those two key issues.

"I think we're actually making progress overall," Scott told CNN. "I hate to litigate and/or fight with through the press on these issues. They are really important issues to communities that are very vulnerable. We are trying to get to a place where we can solve those issues."

Booker said Tuesday that the group is getting closer to its goal.

"It has to be meaningful, substantive reform. We're not going to get everything done in one bill. There are larger, deeper problems in our country around policing that we have to try to address, but this bill must make meaningful strides to making real reforms and making people safer, making policing more accountable and more transparent and making sure that we hopefully curtail or end certain practices that we shouldn't have in the United States," Booker said.