Tiger Woods won't face charges after sheriff says car crash was an accident

Gonzalez described Woods as calm but potentially in shock. He determined there was no evidence of impairment, so drug recognition experts did not respond to the scene or hospital.

"I do think the fact that he was wearing a seat belt and that the vehicle safety features worked as designed by the manufacturer likely resulted in either reducing his injury or saving his life," Gonzalez told Cuomo.

Investigators have not yet pulled any data from the vehicle's black box event recorder, but anticipate doing so quickly to determine the cause of the crash.

"We do not know his estimated speed at this time," Villanueva said Wednesday. He said there is no information to believe Woods may have been distracted or on his phone.

Los Angeles County Fire officials arrived to break him free. Woods tried to get out of the SUV himself but was unable, Chief Daryl Osby told CNN's John Berman. He could not stand on his own, Gonzalez said.

To free him, firefighters broke the windshield with an ax and used a pry bar to move the seats and metal from around Woods' legs, Osby said.