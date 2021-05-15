Tiger missing in Houston turned in to authorities, police say

The tiger is currently secured at BARC, the city's animal shelter and adoption agency, said Mary Benton, communications director for the city. The tiger will be medically evaluated before being transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch wildlife sanctuary on Sunday, the City of Houston Mayor's Office said in a press release.

Conflicting accounts on how the tiger was surrendered to authorities

Victor Hugo Cuevas was the man last seen with the tiger last Sunday, and he was taken into custody Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond on a pending, unrelated murder charge from 2017, according to prosecutors.

Michael Elliott, the man's attorney, had said the tiger did not belong to Cuevas, but rather that he had been looking after the animal for its owner. But on Saturday, Borza said the tiger belonged to Cuevas.

"It is Victor's tiger," Borza said. "That's what I was told by [Gia], and she is the wife of Victor, and she says they've had that animal for nine months."

During a press conference on Saturday, Elliott offered a conflicting account on how the tiger was finally turned in. He said the tiger, named India, was anonymously surrendered Saturday evening at the Westside Tennis Club in Houston, Texas.