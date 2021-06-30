Tibet's first bullet train line enters service

The trains' windows are equipped with a special layer of glass designed to withstand the region's high UV levels.

The Fuxing trains deployed on the nine-station Lhasa-Nyingchi line are powered by both internal combustion and electric engines. The dual-power engine allows them to achieve smooth traction throughout the 2.5-hour journey on both electrified and non-electrified railroads.

They operate at about 160 kilometers per hour -- far slower than the maximum speeds of 350 kph (217 mph) travelers experience on many of China's other lines.

Sichuan-Tibet Railway now a third complete

The new Lhasa-Nyingchi route is part of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, a 1,740-kilometer line that will eventually link Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, with Lhasa, shortening the travel time between the two cities from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Construction has been divided into three phases. The first segment -- the Chengdu-Ya'an Railway -- opened in 2018. Lhasa-Nyingchi is the second completed segment. Work on the final Ya'an-Nyingchi Railway began in 2020 and is expected to be complete by 2030.