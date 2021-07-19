Three women said they found out they had the same cheating boyfriend, so they converted a school bus and went on a road trip

One of those women was Bekah King, who also lives in Boise, and had been casually dating him for five months.

"Two hours after they confronted him and he promised to never talk to another woman again and said he was a changed man, he reached out to me and asked to hang out," King, 18, told CNN. "The next day, the girls found my Instagram and messaged me and we immediately hopped another five hour call."

Within days, heartbreak turned into healing as King, Roberts, and Tabor girls quickly became friends. It didn't take long for them to realize they all had the same dream: buying a bus and exploring the country.

"The ball started rolling from there. We wanted to live out this dream found our group of adventure people?" Tabor said. "Having that from the beginning, just something we could look forward to, helped so much. We were living out our dream. It was something so needed during a really hard time."

Moving on to 'the next chapter' of their lives

In March, the girls found the vehicle of their dreams -- a green school bus that once belonged to a fire crew.

That BAM bus, as they called it, took months of renovations -- they put down floor boards, repainted the outside, built bunk beds and a roof deck and put in insulation.