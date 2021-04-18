Three people are dead after apparent 'domestic situation' in Austin, Texas

Police identified the suspect, still at large, behind a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas, as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who was charged with the sexual assault of a child, Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark told CNN. CNN…

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The shooting appears to be "a domestic situation that is isolated," a tweet from Austin police said.

Police identified the suspect, still at large, as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41.

It is unknown if Broderick fled on foot or in a vehicle, and authorities are concerned that he could be hiding or take a hostage, according to Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon.

"Obviously this is tragedy. We have people who have lost their lives out here," Chacon said. "The danger still remains high at this point."

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who was charged with the sexual assault of a child, Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark told CNN.

Dark said Broderick resigned from the department last year after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He was arrested June 20 and released on bond the same month.