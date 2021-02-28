Three names mysteriously removed from Khashoggi intelligence report after initial publication

The first of the three names removed is Abdulla Mohammed Alhoeriny, who has not been previously connected with Khashoggi's death.

According to a person familiar with the inner workings of Saudi intelligence, he's the brother of General Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Howraini, a minister who is in charge of the powerful Presidency of State Security which oversees multiple intelligence and counterterrorism agencies. Abdulla (as it's spelled by ODNI) appears in Saudi reports as the assistant chief of state security for counterterrorism.

The two other names that appeared in the unclassified intelligence report and then disappeared are Yasir Khalid Alsalem and Ibrahim al-Salim. It was not immediately clear who they are.

The three men are not among the 18 who have been sanctioned by the US for Khashoggi's murder. Those 18 were listed in the revised intelligence report, whose file name on the ODNI website includes "v2," clearly indicating it's the second version.