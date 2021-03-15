Three killed, six hurt after vehicle plows into pedestrians in San Diego

At least three people have died and several others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that veered onto a sidewalk in downtown San Diego, according to Fire Chief Colin Stowell. CNN's Stephanie Elam has the latest.

At least three people have died and six others were injured after being struck by a vehicle that veered onto a sidewalk in downtown San Diego, according to Fire Chief Colin Stowell.

The 71-year old driver of the vehicle, a Volvo station wagon, attempted to render aid and identified himself to officers. He has been detained and is being investigated for driving while impaired, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said at a news conference.

The driver was cooperative and didn't try to leave the area, the chief said. Authorities had said earlier that the driver had fled the scene before being detained.

The fire chief said three people died at the scene, and the police chief said at least two people who were taken to the hospital were in critical condition.

The crash happened largely in a downtown tunnel below an underpass where Chief Nisleit says many people were seeking shelter from the rain.

"I don't know if people were sleeping, if people were sitting there," Nisleit said. He did not call the area a homeless encampment but said it appeared several tents and personal belongings were placed along the sidewalk.