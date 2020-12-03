Threat to remove Chinese firms from Wall Street is now on Trump's desk

"US policy is letting China flout rules that American companies play by, and it's dangerous," Senator John Neely Kennedy said in a statement after the House vote.

The legislation would give Trump yet another way to put pressure on China before he leaves office in January. Washington has been ratcheting up its fight with Beijing this year as the two countries blame each other for starting and mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and clash over Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Trump administration has targeted TikTok and forced Huawei into a fight for survival, and banned Americans from investing in some Chinese firms.

Several Chinese companies have been preparing contingency plans in light of the heightened scrutiny from the United States. Earlier this year, gaming company NetEase and e-commerce firm JD.com, both of which trade in New York, acknowledged the tensions as they announced secondary listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Other companies that could be affected include Alibaba and China Telecom.