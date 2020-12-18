Threat of another government shutdown hangs over Washington as Covid relief talks drag on

The holdup in finalizing a deal comes as a result of a slate of issues that have yet to be resolved.

The relief deal, which could have a price tag of close to $900 billion, is expected to include money for vaccine distribution and schools, jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $330 billion for small business loans, and a new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per individual under a certain income threshold -- half the amount given under the March stimulus law.

The leadership is facing pressure from the right and left to tweak the deal before it's unveiled.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he plans to go to the floor on Friday to ask for a vote on his bill to provide direct payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families. Hawley said "all options are on the table" when asked on Thursday if he would object to a continuing resolution.

In the talks, outstanding issues include whether there should be further restrictions on who should be eligible for the one-time checks and whether and how long to extend the eviction moratorium, as some Republicans argue that providing rental assistance could be sufficient. Democrats disagree.