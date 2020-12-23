Thousands of truck drivers scramble for tests at UK port after France eases blockade

The crossing between Dover and the French city of Calais, which serves as a major European trade artery and handles around 17% of the UK's goods imports, ground to a halt after the announcement. The shutdown caused many British supermarket shelves to empty, in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

According to a statement from the UK Department of Transport, admittance into France would now be granted "to those traveling for urgent reasons -- including hauliers -- French citizens, and British citizens with French residency" after a deal was reached on Tuesday night.

This new protocol will be reviewed on December 31, and could remain in place until January 6th. All freight truck drivers are required to take an antigen test that can detect the new strain of Covid-19 and provide results in under an hour, according to the statement.

But police were telling truck drivers they are not yet allowed to cross even if they have a negative test on Wednesday, claiming that instruction came from French authorities. An officer also told CNN they had been shown fraudulent test results by some drivers.

"People are crazy and nervous right now, because (we) are pretty sure we will not reach our families for Christmas," a driver from Poland told CNN on Wednesday.