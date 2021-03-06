Thousands of students have dropped out of school due to Covid-19. These are the educators trying to track them down

"What we know is statistically students who miss a semester or are not successful in a semester, their likelihood of dropping out or not returning to school does increase every semester that they are unsuccessful," said Ross-Hillard. "What we've adopted as a mindset is that we're going to continue to chase after you."

How to talk a teenager into going to school

On a recent Tuesday, CNN trailed Cerrato as he made his rounds, traveling to six homes across New Orleans to find high school students who hadn't made it to class. One said she couldn't get transportation. Cerrato said he'd find her a ride. Another said she had to work. Cerrato said school could work around her schedule.

He says that his job is really about making sure students know school is there for them, no matter how far behind they have gotten. Teenagers need to feel listened to and supported, he said.

"The ones that I'm up there trying to get, you know, to get back enrolled in school, they just feel like a mistrust. It's just like, 'it's not worth it.' And that's what gets me going, right?" he said. "Like, like I want to show you that there is someone, that one person, even if it's me, or like everyone else here that we care, you know, we want you to succeed in any way that works for you."