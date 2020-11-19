This young ER doctor had to tell Covid-19 patients when it was time to say goodbye to their families. Then the virus knocked him down

'I just could not breathe'

And then came the sickness and the positive result for Covid-19.

It started with a fever and a cough, and Burkard felt ill, but after three days things improved markedly. He knew younger people could get really sick from the virus, but it seemed he had dodged that bullet. Then day six came around.

"I got out of bed. I went to make a sandwich and move around my apartment a little bit and I just couldn't catch my breath," Burkard said. "I just could not breathe."

He tested his own oxygen levels and he knew -- and so did his colleagues when he called -- that he had to be admitted.

He went to his own hospital, where so much was familiar but so much was new -- and terrifying.

The isolation and loneliness of going into the Covid-19 unit. The suffocating feeling of being breathless. The fear. It was all there, with no friends and family around to soothe his worries.

"I'm literally at work where I have lots of friends and colleagues and not a single one of them could come and just say hi," Burkard said. "I couldn't be more grateful for the nurses, phlebotomists and doctors that continued to treat me with a smile under their masks."