This was no triumph for Trump

It was, in short, the story of a commander in chief who flouted his oath and plotted to undermine the most basic of democratic institutions, free and fair elections.

As in the House, a handful of Republicans senators had the courage to place country over tribe and vote to hold the former president accountable. They did so with eyes wide open. They had seen what happened to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and nine other Republicans in the House who voted for impeachment. They put themselves at similar risk of primary challenges and, at a minimum, a lot of grief.

The rest of the Republicans fell in line as expected. They knew that the brooding, defeated president was watching and taking names, just as he was on January 6 — ready to unleash the fury of his still-loyal base on anyone who dared to step out of line.

His lawyers, who fumbled their way through the early part of the trial, concluded their arguments by channeling Trump himself with blatant lies, partisan attacks and pretensions that his actions were "totally appropriate."

It was a crazy stew of red meat for the base and red herrings about rules and procedures. They questioned the constitutionality of impeaching a former president. They argued his First Amendment right to inflame the crowd. They did everything but defend his actions.