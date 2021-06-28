This Wall Street bank is bucking the back to office trend

As companies implement post pandemic work plans, some businesses are allowing hybrid options while others want employees back in the office full time. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.

The era of virtual work isn't ending at UBS.

The Swiss bank will allow up to two-thirds of its employees around the world to permanently adopt a hybrid schedule that includes a mix of working from home and from the office, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

UBS' approach stands in contrast with the rush at Morgan Stanley and some other Wall Street firms to get employees back in the office.

"As a firm, we're committed to support the flexibility for hybrid working where possible," UBS executives wrote in an internal note to employees earlier this month. News of the hybrid approach by UBS was previously reported by the Financial Times.

There will be no maximum number of days these hybrid schedule employees can work remotely, the person told CNN Business.

However, UBS, which employed about 73,000 people around the world as of the end of 2020, said employees won't have carte blanche to work remotely.