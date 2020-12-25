'This vehicle will explode in 15 minutes.' Witnesses describe surviving the Nashville explosion

Thinking they sat there long enough and that it was clearly a hoax, Williams said they made their way back home. As they were driving down Second Avenue before they reached the cordoned-off area, they saw the explosion in front of them, Williams said.

"I've never seen anything like it," she said. "It shook everything."

Another witness described the explosion as being in "the end of times."

"We do believe this to have been an intentional act," police spokesman Don Aaron said. "Significant damage has been done to the infrastructure there on 2nd Avenue North."

Buck McCoy said the windows of his downtown Nashville residence right across from the explosion were blown in and water started pouring from the ceiling.

"I must have an angel because I survived this," he told CNN. "It was pretty horrendous."

McCoy said he was woken up by what he thought were gunshots about 10 minutes before the explosion. He got up and looked out the window, he said, but went back to bed when he didn't see anything.

McCoy says he's thankful that he didn't get anything more than scratches to his face, hands and feet.