This student just became the first Latino DACA recipient to win the Rhodes Scholarship. He says it's all because of his elementary school teacher

That included a lesson about what it meant to be a Renaissance man, a term that young Potes took to heart. In addition to his academic success, Potes is also an accomplished violinist and is fluent -- or near fluent -- in nine languages, one of which is Chinese.

In their announcement, the Rhodes Trust wrote, "Santiago has been a teaching or research assistant for leading professors in physics, philosophy, social psychology and neuroscience, and won numerous college prizes for leadership as well as academic performance. He is widely published on legal issues relating to DACA status, was one of the DACA recipients featured in a brief filed with the Supreme Court to preserve DACA."

"He is so complete. He's a well-rounded human being," Esteva told CNN.

"With the highest moral caliber, with a sense of justice, with a sense of what is excellence, and willing to sacrifice for excellence, not for show, but for excellence itself."

Esteva is a Cuban refugee and immigrant to the United States herself. She said it means even more to have teacher and student both Latino immigrants and refugees, two generations of opportunity and success in the United States.

"I wish there were a larger national conversation about how important elementary school teachers specifically are," Potes said.