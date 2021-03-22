This startup aims to take the trash out of takeout

"We have built our service quite intentionally to have the look and feel — both for the customer and for the restaurant — of Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates (and) Uber Eats," Farbiarz said.

The big difference is DeliverZero's reusable polypropylene and BPA-free containers.

If a customer doesn't return the containers to either a courier or a DeliverZero restaurant within six weeks of their initial order, they are charged $3.25 per box, plus tax. Besides this potential fee, there is no extra cost to DeliverZero customers.

Spiro Hiotis, the owner of Athena Mediterranean Cuisine in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, said using DeliverZero for his business is a win-win: DeliverZero provides its reusable boxes for free, which saves him money, and he said the startup takes a lower commission fee than some of its larger competitors.

Hiotis said takeout and delivery orders at Athena have exploded during the pandemic.

"It's unbelievable — people ordering all the time," said Hiotis, who opened the Greek restaurant 13 years ago. "We always were busy with deliveries and takeouts. But now it's at least 40% higher (than before the pandemic)."

Farbiarz hopes that DeliverZero will help customers see single-use items in a new way.