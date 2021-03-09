This smart window company is on a $1 trillion mission to eliminate blinds and shades

View says its products reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by blocking more than 90% of solar radiation from entering buildings.

"To get to net zero, you can load up the roof with renewables [like solar panels], but the majority still has to come from conserving energy in buildings," Mulpuri said. "You need to do that without penalizing the quality of life of people. You can't just say, 'Suck it up. Turn up the thermostat.' We can deliver on the path to net zero while making it more comfortable and better for your health."

Cantor Fitzgerald believes in smart windows enough to bring View public in a merger that was announced in November. At the time, Howard Lutnick, Cantor's chairman and CEO, hailed View's glass as a "gamechanger that will revolutionize the real estate experience," saying it will eventually mean "buildings will no longer need blinds and shades."

Debt has more than quadrupled since late 2018

But View faces real obstacles ahead.

First, the company needs to figure out how to scale its product by rapidly building out manufacturing capabilities. And that process will require hefty investments — hence taking the company public.