This small Northern California town was ravaged by a wildfire for the second time in less than a year

As of Monday, fires had scorched 142,477 acres in the state. That's 103,588 more acres than during the same time period last year, Cal Fire said.

"While wildfires are a natural part of California's landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year," Cal Fire said. "Climate change is considered a key driver of this trend."

Gusty winds fuel flames

The US Forest Service, which is leading the battle against the Beckwourth Complex Fire, said it couldn't confirm the number of structures lost in Doyle because it's still too dangerous for a damage assessment team to enter.

Kimberly Kaschalk, a spokeswoman with the US Forest Service, said unusually dry conditions and numerous lightning strikes in the area were a factor in the fire's growth.

CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said Doyle's location on the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevadas leaves it open to downslope winds from the mountains, meaning gusty winds are common. The wind combined with arid conditions is fueling flames. Winds in the area will be picking up Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday night with gusts up to 25 mph, Guy said, noting it could hamper firefighting efforts.