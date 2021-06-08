This school taught students before the Civil War. It's hoping Biden's recovery plans will bring modern necessities

Antiquated school buildings could get injections of cash for upgrades from President Biden's infrastructure plan. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

The school is so old it's seen not one but two global pandemics, plus a civil war. Now its superintendent is hoping new federal funding will bring it firmly into the 21st century.

"Polk was the President when this building was erected and children began attending," said Roger León, of the Lafayette Street Elementary School in Newark, New Jersey.

Built in 1848, the school has seen additions and even recent renovations, but it still lacks on basic needs like heating and lighting, according to León, superintendent of the Newark Board of Education.

"We have a boiler system that runs on oil that's way close to 50 years old," he said, adding that opening windows are the only means of ventilation.

And the lighting "is just not appropriate for the type of lighting that we would have a need for our students on the technology front," he said.

Lafayette Street Elementary is far from alone -- just in Newark, León has 29 of his 64 schools dating back at least 100 years to a time when the world was pulling out of the 1919 flu pandemic.

With their storied legacies, comes a cascading list of structural failings -- from the inadequate ventilation, antiquated heating and poor lighting to the hidden danger of asbestos beneath the floors.