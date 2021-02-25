This Ohio school reduced spacing measures and is open to all, 5 days a week

Sleeper knows it will be hard for teachers to return. "I have had a lot of teachers in the district who were opposed in the beginning of the year and not because we don't love kids, but because there was that real feeling they themselves were going to get sick."

What's made the difference for her is seeing what has happened with the protocols set by the district and their enforcement.

"The only way to see it is to live through it. And I know that's hard 'cause you have to get over that fear to get into the classroom," Sleeper said.

Perkins saw that fear in her district's staff and asked them to trust her.

"That's a hard thing, and it was hard for our staff," she said. "I think if you ask them now, they would tell you it was the best decision we did."

And she has an offer for those still nervous in other districts.

"Come to our schools, walk through and see our one-way hallways. See our transition times," she said. "Take a look at our classrooms, see our cafeteria, look what we've done that we've had success with. So you can model it for yourself."