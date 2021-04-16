This is what we know about the shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

McCartt said "some other leads" led authorities to the location. "But, again, until we make positive identification along with the coroner's office, we're not going to identify anybody."

The gunman had at least one weapon, and McCartt told CNN the man was believed to have been carrying "a rifle of some sort" during the shooting.

Hole's mother told law enforcement in March 2020 he might try to attempt "suicide by cop," the FBI's Indianapolis office said in a statement.

Hole was placed on an "immediate detention mental health temporary hold" by Indianapolis police, Keenan said in the statement, and a shotgun was seized at his home.

"Based on items observed in the suspect's bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020," the statement said. "No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect."

The motive

The motive remains unknown, McCartt said Friday afternoon.

But now that the gunman has been identified, McCartt said investigators can start to explore a potential motive.