This is the state of policing in America a year after George Floyd was killed

"Hopefully that this is a way to bring community voices into the work of public safety and a pivot away from just the militarized kind of policing that happens," he said.

Reform efforts require investment, experts say

While efforts to defund and abolish police departments have been losing ground, reform is not, says former police chief Villaseñor. But departments are already strapped for cash and have fewer officers at a time of economic collapse brought on by the pandemic, he said.

"We want to accomplish these changes and enact them, yet that causes a problem because it requires an investment from the government at a time when due to either political pressure or economic reality, they do not have the capacity or desire to invest in the proper areas of the agency," said Villaseñor. "It's a conundrum for the departments because they are willing to change but they need people to help train the new change."