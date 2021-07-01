'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

"I think it's clear to all of the people on this committee that our oath to the Constitution, our duty, our dedication to the rule of law, the peaceful transfer of power has to come above any concern about partisanship or about politics," Cheney told reporters.

Those calls have failed to sway many Republicans who want nothing to do with the committee.

One moderate Republican, who told CNN they did not want to serve on the select committee because "it could devolve into a political sideshow," outlined the weight of McCarthy's threat to strip members of their committee assignments if they accepted an appointment to the committee from Pelosi.

"That would strongly discourage GOP (members) from accepting her appointment," the lawmaker said.

"I also think members would fear being viewed by voters back home as 'in bed' with the speaker. That's a bigger fear than a threat by Kevin. Although both are powerful."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a one-time Democrat who switched to the GOP and could be vulnerable in his New Jersey district next year, made clear he wants nothing to do with the committee.

"I want to work on more bipartisanship and productive legislation," Van Drew said.