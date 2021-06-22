This honors student considered giving up when he had to learn on his phone. He is far from alone, experts fear

Echevarria's problems were recognized by his teachers at the Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy, who reached out to get him back on track.

But he is far from alone, and many students may not be able to bounce back so strongly.

Katrina McCombs, superintendent of the Camden City Schools District, rues that the local dynamic of graduations versus dropouts had been going in the right direction before last year. Now, the disruption of the pandemic can start to be measured.

"Just like the rest of the students across the state of New Jersey, we're looking at about a 30 percentage point drop in performance, focused on mastering standards," she said.

"And we know it's important for students to master skills in their grade levels, as they're matriculating up, to set them up to be able to successfully graduate later."

The district plans to use extra funding from the federal rescue plan as well as the state to have more teachers spending time with students who need the help.